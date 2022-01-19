Search

20 Jan 2022

Tributes as founder of Limerick charity passes away

Tributes as founder of Limerick charity passes away

Novas founder Joe McGarry photographed at the publication of the charity's 2017 annual report | PICTURE: OISIN MCHUGH

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

19 Jan 2022

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

WIDESPREAD tributes have been paid following the sad passing of the founder of Limerick-based homelessness charity Novas.

Joe McGarry was laid to rest today in his native Co Antrim.

Having spent decades being homeless in London before turning his life around, Joe established the first Novas service in Limerick back in 2002, Bridgeland House in St John's Square.

The charity's facility in St Alphonsus Street is named in his honour.

Dr Una Burns, the policy director of Novas, said: "He never left anyone behind. He never judged anybody. He was respectful to everybody he met. He taught us how to treat people with dignity in a non-judgemental way and support people who want better for themselves."

She said the charity staff feel "like his second family."

Limerick hurling star helps to launch Novas’ annual Christmas Sleep-Out

Novas's former head of homeless services Anne Cronin added: "It's hard to put into words the impact this man had on me and others lucky enough to know him. The founder of Novas in Ireland - one of life's truly inclusive and non-judgemental people."

She added that while he was not defined by his time without a home, the cause of homelessness "certainly insired him."

In its own social media tribute, Novas added: "Joe was at the forefront of service development in Novas. Having been homeless on the streets of London for decades, he used his lived-experience of isolation, vulnerability and homelessness to create services that meet the needs of people on the fringes of society."

Right up until his passing on Saturday, he remained a member of Novas.

"He helped Novas to develop services that accepted people as they were, people entrenched in addiction and people who had experienced significant trauma in their lives. For many, these services were the first places they every felt accepted. This is his legacy. It was a pleasure to know him and to learn from his empathy, his insight and his empowerment," Novas added.

Survived by his wife Mary, Joe's funeral Mass took place this lunchtime at St Comgall's Parish Church in Antrim.

May he rest in peace.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media