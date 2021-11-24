Search

24 Nov 2021

WATCH: Sod turned on €80m Limerick riverside project

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

IT WAS a red-letter day in the city as the sod was formally turned at an €80m riverside project.

The development at Bishop’s Quay, which has been officially named 1BQ has begun construction following delays by the pandemic.

Mayor Daniel Butler joined his uncle Robert Butler, and cousin Rudi Butler, who is leading the scheme, for a special ceremony.

The massive project which will see a nine-storey riverside block at its heart will deliver 150 jobs in construction alone, with multiples more potentially after that.

Due for completion in autumn 2023, it is being built on the site of the city’s former ESB building and is being led by development firm Kirkland Investments.

“As our economy recovers from the Covid-19 downturn, 1BQ brings promise and potential. Not only does it support jobs – both during the construction phase and after – it also benefits Limerick’s reputation as a city that is great to live and work in,” he said.

1BQ will comprise of 110,000 square foot of high-spec office space, with 34 luxury apartments, plus retail space for hospitality, businesses and more than 100 underground car parking spaces.

1BQ will have the potential to house up to 600 new staff.

Kirkland Investments chair Rudi Butler said: “We hope 1BQ represents the beginning of a significant transformation for Limerick - a transformation that we as a local development company are keen to champion. Whilst we have been purposefully measured in our approach in terms of its scale, 1BQ is an ambitious development. It’s set to be the first building of this grade in the city and is a significant milestone as the city recovers from the pandemic and continues to compete with national counterparts.

Initial construction work began in May 2020 as the ESB building on Cecil Street was demolished, along with the rear annex of the former Bord na gCon offices next to Henry Street Garda Station.

The Limerick Leader exclusively first revealed details of the project back in August 2016.

Eyebrows raised as Limerick TD arrives at Leinster House in a lorry

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media