11/11/2021

WATCH: New chapter for Limerick city library as it re-opens its doors

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK bookworms were bustling with delight following the re-opening of Limerick's city library at Barrow House.

Busy librarians showed members around the new facility on Michael Street, that is acting as a temporary home while the flagship Central Library for Limerick is under construction as part of the Opera Site development.

The library covers two floors with a fantastic range of books, movies and music available for everyone.  

Free Wi-Fi, Public Access PCs and Printing/Scanning facilities are also available. The first floor includes a dedicated children’s library, activities room and a superb music library for all the non-streamers.

Library membership is completely free, and Limerick Libraries are extending a warm welcome to everyone to visit, join up and experience all the Library has to offer. 

The library will be open from Monday to Saturday from 10am-5pm and until 8pm every Tuesday and Thursday. 

Update issued on progress to develop 'iconic' Limerick site

