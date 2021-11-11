WATCH: New chapter for Limerick city library as it re-opens its doors

LIMERICK bookworms were bustling with delight following the re-opening of Limerick's city library at Barrow House.
Busy librarians showed members around the new facility on Michael Street, that is acting as a temporary home while the flagship Central Library for Limerick is under construction as part of the Opera Site development.
The library covers two floors with a fantastic range of books, movies and music available for everyone.
Free Wi-Fi, Public Access PCs and Printing/Scanning facilities are also available. The first floor includes a dedicated children’s library, activities room and a superb music library for all the non-streamers.
Library membership is completely free, and Limerick Libraries are extending a warm welcome to everyone to visit, join up and experience all the Library has to offer.
The library will be open from Monday to Saturday from 10am-5pm and until 8pm every Tuesday and Thursday.
