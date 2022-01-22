WATCH: Cormac O'Donovan lauds work-rate as Ardscoil Ris reach another Harty Cup final

ARDSCOIL RIS have booked their place in a sixth Harty Cup final.
The North Circular Road secondary school won the first of five titles in 2010 and have been the Limerick standard-bearers since in the Munster Post Primary Schools Senior A Hurling Championship.
This Saturday afternoon they had a 4-18 to 1-12 semi final win over Thurles CBS to set up a February 5 final against St Josephs of Tulla.
After the 15-point semi final victory, Ardscoil Ris teacher and coach Cormac O'Donovan was content his side are continuing to improve at each stage of the competition.
He spoke with the Limerick Leader outside the victorious dressing room in Nenagh.
