Emotions run high as Limerick school secretary retires following decades of dedication

EMOTIONS ran high as a Limerick primary school wished their secretary a happy retirement following decades of hard work and dedication.

Margaret Casey, who was the secretary at Presentation Primary School on Sexton Street in the city, retired after 42 years at the school.

Presentation Primary School held a tree planting ceremony to thank Margaret for all her work throughout the years.

“We are planting this tree not only to recognise [Ms Casey’s] retirement but to mark her legacy that she leaves with us here,” Principal of Presentation Primary School Marie Meskell said.

Pictured above is Ms Casey and Ms Meskell

“This tree will symbolise Margaret’s hard work and dedication she has shown as our school secretary for the past 42 years,” Ms Meskell added.

An emotional Ms Casey mentioned that she had a lovely week of celebrations thanks to all the staff at Presentation Primary School.

“Yesterday, the presentation sisters came to visit. I had a lovely week, they're so good,” Ms Casey said.

Third and fourth class students sang to Margaret during the tree planting ceremony and later performed a rendition of Can’t Help Falling in Love With You by Elvis Presley but with lyrical changes centred around Ms Casey’s retirement.

Ms Casey has no firm plans for her retirement yet but says she’s got a lot of family to see.

“I’m going to take it easy until Christmas… I have two grandchildren myself and they’re up the country in County Meath so I’ll be making trips up and down to them hopefully,” Ms Casey said.

“My husband and my son are farming at home so I’ll be called out for a few jobs there too,” Ms Casey laughed.

During her time as secretary at Presentation Primary School, Ms Casey has seen nine principals come and go at the school and Ms Meskell said it was an honour to be the principal to see her out.

“She’s always on call. She has been the face of the school with a warming and welcoming smile. Everybody knows Margaret and everybody speaks so highly of her,” Ms Meskell said.