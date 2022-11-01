In Pictures: Brave souls donate warm blood at Limerick's first Vampire swim

FOR the first time, the Halloween festivities in Limerick included a Vampire Swim on the river Shannon.
The open water swim, which took place on Monday morning, was supported by Limerick Narwhals and was run in conjunction with Lumen Street Theatre and the Samhain festival.
The event was organised to encourage people to donate blood to the Irish Blood Transfusion Service and to support Spinal Injuries Ireland.
Swimmers were only eligible to participate if the were a register blood donor or of the had signed up to donate in future.
The Vampire swim, an informal open water swim and costume party takes place at Halloween each year at around 20 venues in Ireland, around the world.
The Limerick event took place at Curraghour Boat Club in the city.
Members of the Adare Tidy Towns committee at the national awards which took place at the RDS in Dublin | PICTURE: Twitter/@adaretidytowns
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.