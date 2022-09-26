Limerick heritage site celebrates prestigious Green Heritage Accreditation

THE FIRST Green Heritage site accreditation flag in Limerick was officially raised in Lough Gur this week.

The flag was awarded in recognition of exceptional work carried out by Limerick City and County Council, the Office of Public Works and the National Monuments Service at the scenic lakeshore park and wider areas over the previous three years.

The park was also officially conferred with a second Green Flag for 2022/2023 as the international mark of quality for parks and green spaces.

The new Green Heritage Site Accreditation award for 2022/2023 places a special emphasis on maintaining a delicate balance between positive improvements and protecting the unique heritage of the area.

Assessment criteria for the Green Heritage Site Accreditation Flag include visible evidence of good conservation standards, historic features given prominence with work supported on-site by professional staff.

Speaking at the flag raising, Cllr Francis Foley, Mayor of Limerick City and County said: "It gives me great pleasure to be with you for what is another important day in the long and special history of this wonderful place – Lough Gur.

"Both the Green Heritage Site Accreditation Flag and Green Flag Award sets a gold standard to adhere to by the custodians of the park. The awards will be applied for each year to monitor progress and ongoing improvements."

To conclude events Kate Harrold, Manager for Lough Gur commented: "The greatest success for Lough Gur on this monumental occasion is clear evidence of how everyone works seamlessly.

"There are many moving parts to maintain when the wide variety of agencies and people involved is considered.

"These include the Office of Public Works, National Monuments Service, Limerick City and County Council, Lough Gur Development, Fáilte Ireland, local elected Councillors, volunteers, staff and visitors, to name but a few.

"It is clear that the outstanding achievement for Lough Gur today is the continued efforts of all agencies and individuals working together for the benefit of Lough Gur and the wider region.

"I would like to thank all of them for working with me to achieve this first-time award for Limerick".