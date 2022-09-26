In Pictures: Youngsters display their talents at community garden in Limerick village

A BREATHTAKING new mural, created by over 25 young people, has been unveiled in Pallasgreen's newly developed community garden.
This mural is an ambitious project, covering six walls. and has some very striking images. The youngsters were guided by artists Julianne Hennelly and James Ryan over several months to plan and create the work of art.
The launch is the first in a series of youth arts events that form the festival Call & Response, an initiative by Local Creative Youth Partnership, based at at Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board.
Main photo features Katie O'Donnell, Hannah Blackwell, Amy Moloney, Liadain O'Dwyer and Shauna Roche.
