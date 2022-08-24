Search

24 Aug 2022

WATCH: Limerick refugee service launches project to help crime victims

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

24 Aug 2022 5:00 PM

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

A LIMERICK migrant and refugee support organisation have launched a new support project to help victims of crime. 

Doras' new initiative is the first of its kind in Ireland and will provide specialised assistance for migrant and refugee victims of crime.

The Migrant Victim Support Project was developed to address the current gaps in service provision for victims of crime who have special protection needs. 

The project will work to overcome the significant barriers faced by migrants and refugees with regard to accessing justice and appropriate support services.

Doras CEO John Lannon says the Department of Justice-supported initiative is timely and much needed.

"All victims of crime need support but we see firsthand how migrants, asylum seekers, and refugees often need specific and sometimes more specialised support.

"They may be victims of crimes such as human trafficking, racism, hate crime, gender-based violence (GBV), human trafficking, labour market exploitation, or modern slavery.

"Victims may not know where to turn for help and sometimes language, immigration, or cultural barriers are a factor. Certain groups are particularly vulnerable and already dealing with a complex range of challenges, including those who have fled their countries due to war or persecution.

"It can be extremely difficult for people living in direct provision or other challenging circumstances to seek help or know where to turn. That’s why this project is particularly important".

Doras Project Coordinator Donnah Vuma said: "Victims deserve a system that protects and supports them from day one and at every step of their recovery.

"Navigating the aftermath of a crime can be complex and each victim’s healing process can be different".

She says the project will ensure that wherever a victim may be in their journey or wherever they are in the country, they have access to the help they need.

