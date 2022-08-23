Search

23 Aug 2022

Construction of new 96-bed block at Limerick hospital to start in October

University Hospital Limerick

UNIVERSITY Hospital Limerick have confirmed that work on a new 96-bed block will start in October. 

John Sisk & Son have been appointed as the building contractors with construction expected to finish in September 2024. 

The €90 million project, part of the Health Capital Plan for 2022, will bring the total number of beds at the hospital to 200. 

The development will be a new four storey, 96 single-bed, acute inpatient ward block extension located above the existing two storey Renal and Emergency Department. 

Colette Cowan, CEO, UL Hospitals Group, said: "Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, we have been supported by the government and the HSE in opening 98 inpatient beds at UHL.

"This new single-room capacity has dramatically improved our ability to isolate patients and to protect many of the most vulnerable.

"In spite of this progress, inpatient bed capacity at UHL and the Mid West region is not sufficient to meet increasing demand on our services.

"The appointment of an experienced contractor to develop a 96-bed block at UHL is great news for patients and staff.

"We expect that approximately half of these new beds will be additional bed stock while the remainder will replace beds in multi-occupancy nightingale wards in older parts of the hospital."

Limerick & North Tipperary Fine Gael TD, Kieran O’Donnell welcomed the news after years of campaigning for additional resources at the hospital. 

"This new block will make a positive contribution to the delivery of hospital health services at UHL to the people of Limerick and the Mid-West.    

"I would like to thank the UHL management and HSE estates for advancing this new 96 bed block as fast as possible.

"Furthermore, I wish to compliment the extremely hard-working staff at UHL for their service and dedication to their patients."

