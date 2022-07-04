Search

04 Jul 2022

WATCH: Rory McIlroy enjoying having a few drinks with Jamie Dornan and Niall Horan in Limerick

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

04 Jul 2022 4:14 PM

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

RORY McIlroy said he is enjoying meeting up with Jamie Dornan and Niall Horan in Limerick instead of Los Angeles.

Rory was chatting to fellow Ulsterman Tommy Bowe of Virgin Media. Many's the time Rory cheered on Tommy in Ravenhill when he played on the wing.

Tommy asked him if he is enjoying catching up with Jamie and Niall at the JP McManus Pro-Am in Adare Manor.

"We don't get a chance to see each other very often. The last two times I’ve caught up with Jamie and Niall was in Los Angeles and I don't get to LA too often - they are there all the time.

"It is a rare opportunity for everyone to get together, have a laugh, have a few drinks and just have a good time," said the man currently ranked third in the world.

Regarding the JP McManus Pro-Am, Rory said: "Obviously, it's an unbelievable event with a great atmosphere."

"You see what everyone thinks of JP - the golfers, celebs, all the crowds - what it means to the community here and how much is raised for charity. It's an amazing event and I'm just happy to be part of it," said Rory.

