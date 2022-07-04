WATCH: Limerick golf fans share excitement as Tiger Woods tees off

LIMERICK golf fans have shared their excitement after they watched Tiger Woods tee off at Adare Manor this afternoon.

Hundreds of people lined the practice driving range to get a glimpse of the five time Masters champion in the flesh.

Fans of young and old were excited to see the golfer in action and they got even more than they bargained for as he practiced his swing alongside Rory Mcllroy.

James Hogan from Rathkeele is such a big fan of Tiger that he has a permanent reminder of his devotion to the Californian in the form of a tattoo of his likeness on his left arm.

The big golf fan has seen Tiger play at previous events but was hoping to meet the man himself over the course of his time in Adare.

Thomas Hogan from Askeaton is another fan of the World Golf Hall of Famer who has been following his career for many years.

Thomas said he was enjoying the event as a whole but Tiger was "the main reason we are all here".

Young fan Cillian had travelled from Listowel for the event and he said he was very excited to see his hero in the flesh.