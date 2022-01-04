Search

04 Jan 2022

WATCH: There is 'No Place Like Limerick' to be a student

Cian Ó Broin

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

A NEW video campaign is demonstrating that there is ‘No Place Like Limerick’ to be a student.

Limerick Student City is a collaboration between Limerick City and County Council, University of Limerick, Technological University of the Shannon and Mary Immaculate College.

Its main ambition is to create awareness of “Limerick as a leading university city.”

The campaign positions Limerick as a top choice for higher and further education study, offering a complete experience and the only location outside of Dublin that can boast three university-level educational institutes.

The video features students from all three universities as well as the Limerick College of Further Education and Training, Mulgrave Street and Griffith College Limerick as they move from their respective campuses through the city and finally meeting each other on a night out.

It also features the music of local band, Bleeding Heart Pigeons, boasts energetic visuals and features vox pops from students reinforcing the message that there is: ‘No Place Like Limerick’.

UL Student Union President Cillian O’Donoghue stressed that the combination of UL’s campus with the vibrancy of Limerick city ensures that students get the best of both worlds.

“From nature walks to world class sports facilities in UL, to sporting Limerick’s Thomond Park and the TUS Gaelic Grounds, the music, the art and welcoming community of the city, makes this a great place to call home,” the elected representative enthused.

Plans revealed for new sports complex and swimming pool in Limerick town

President of MISU, MIC’s Students’ Union Róisín Burke highlighted her appraisal of urban art on a morning walk, as well as the leisure of stopping for lunch by a famous stone and finishing the day off with a show or cheering on one of Limerick’s home teams.

“Limerick has so much to choose from; art, culture, history, sport, it’s all here, and the exciting community that you will meet in Limerick will make these experiences last a lifetime.”

