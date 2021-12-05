Search

05 Dec 2021

WATCH: Limerick's answer to Band Aid goes viral on TikTok!

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

FORGET Bing Crosby, Mariah Carey and The Pogues - if you want to get into the Christmas spirit watch a group of Limerick students sing Do They Know It's Christmas.

While they candidly admit they may not have Bono, Boy George, Sting or the rest of the Band Aid line-up's singing talent they more than make up for it. A video of them belting their hearts out garnered over 130,000 views in 24 hours on Tik Tok.

The duo behind it are 19-year-olds, Darragh Grimes, of Westport, Co Mayo and Daniel Treacy, Cappataggle, Co Galway. Together they make up A Sprinkle of Spoof.

"We're kind of a two-piece. We always loved music. The joke behind the name is we have a lot of friends who are very talented musicians.

"We were kind of messing saying, 'We can get the crowd going better'. We'd be spoofers," laughed Darragh, who attends Mary Immaculate College.

"There are a lot of lads who take life too seriously. We said we’d see if we could bring a smile to someone's face and make a difference. People started to like it so we kept going with it and it has taken off a small bit from there," he continued.

The idea of singing Do They Know It's Christmas with a group of their friends in Ashdown Student Village, near the Dock Road, came from "notions".

"Everything we do is built on notions! I took a notion one day in October we were going to do this. I don't why it was in my mind that early. Then we kind of blew it off.

"Then one one day we were all there in the one room and I said we’ll have a go at this. We did one practice take and that was it. That was our second attempt. It was a case of everybody learn your lines, give it a go, loads of energy and plenty of smiles," said Darragh.

The put it up on TikTok under their handle asprinkleofspoof and it has taken off. 

"Everyone was saying it was wholesome. It is all about the craic. There are a lot of lads, especially teenage lads, that have a bad name for different thing they would be at down the town.

"It is nice to show other stuff, that young lads can make a difference rather than college students getting a bad name for this, that and the other.

"The reaction has been seriously positive. People have said it 'Made my day'; 'I was having a tough day until I saw this'; 'I wasn't feeling myself today but this made me laugh'," said Darragh.

End of an era for Limerick nightclubs as building bulldozed

But, of course, it wouldn't be social media without some negative comments. 

"We've got the mick taken out of us but you wouldn't mind that," said Daniel, who attends University of Limerick.

Darragh said some have left comments saying such and such a "fella can't sing".

"Tell us something we don't know," laughed Darragh.  

But together a group of lads from Limerick, Mayo, Galway, Cork, Wicklow and Kilkenny have made something greater than the sum of their parts.

See the video on TikTok here

