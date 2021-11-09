WATCH: Keith Barry talks tour, tricks and Tinseltown ahead of his return to Limerick

MENTALIST Keith Barry is bringing his Reconnected tour to Limerick next year and he is promising a show like no other.

Keith is hitting the road in 2022 and will be stopping off at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Limerick on January 6.

The magician and life coach has been taking part in virtual shows for the last 18 months but says he is really looking forward to playing in front of live crowds again.

The world's leading mentalist hopes to connect his audience in his new magical, mystical and emotional show.

He played his last live gig last year on March 7 and the next day he started writing material for his upcoming tour which he is finally setting off on.

Keith spoke to the Limerick Leader about his tour, his new book and what it was like to work with rugby star Keith Earls.

Barry also told us about what it was like to work alongside Hollywood royalty through his involvement in the Now You See Me franchise.

He worked as a consultant on the hit movies which he said was an "incredible" experience and is still "good friends" with star Woody Harrelson.

He even managed to get inside the mind of one of our reporters during their chat!