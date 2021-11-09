Search

09/11/2021

WATCH: Keith Barry talks tour, tricks and Tinseltown ahead of his return to Limerick

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

MENTALIST Keith Barry is bringing his Reconnected tour to Limerick next year and he is promising a show like no other. 

Keith is hitting the road in 2022 and will be stopping off at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Limerick on January 6.

The magician and life coach has been taking part in virtual shows for the last 18 months but says he is really looking forward to playing in front of live crowds again. 

The world's leading mentalist hopes to connect his audience in his new magical, mystical and emotional show. 

He played his last live gig last year on March 7 and the next day he started writing material for his upcoming tour which he is finally setting off on. 

Keith spoke to the Limerick Leader about his tour, his new book and what it was like to work with rugby star Keith Earls.

Barry also told us about what it was like to work alongside Hollywood royalty through his involvement in the Now You See Me franchise. 

He worked as a consultant on the hit movies which he said was an "incredible" experience and is still "good friends" with star Woody Harrelson. 

He even managed to get inside the mind of one of our reporters during their chat! 

Jenny Greene and RTÉ Concert Orchestra to return to Limerick for Live at the Docklands

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media