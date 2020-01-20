WATCH: Great Limerick Run director says race is worth €4.5m to economy

THE REGENERON Great Limerick Run is set to have its biggest and best year for the "Tier One" race, as it prepares for the 11th annual event on the May Bank Holiday weekend.

Organisers say that up to 15,000 fitness fanatics, athletes, joggers and walkers are expected to descend on the streets of Limerick for the major event - already bigger than the 2019 event, and they expect it be worth an estimated €4.5m to the local economy.

Since the first race in 2010, the Great Limerick Run has generated €2.7m for charities while contributing €25.5m to the local economy.

Welcoming another year of the major race, director John Cleary said that Munster Athletics Council's designation of the marathon and half-marathon as the official Munster championship races "is a reflection of the growing status" of the run.

He acknowledged support from the people of Limerick and afar, adding that the run is now "a firm favourite on the Irish sporting calendar".

"The public private partnership model has allowed us as race organisers to deliver a world class event to Limerick with an economic value estimated now in excess of €4.5m," Mr Cleary said, citing the latest figures from Limerick City and County Council's sport social and economic impact report.

Deputy Mayor, Cllr Adam Teskey launched the event, wishing participants the best of luck and encouraged more to register for the top tier event.

He congratulated the event organisers for "putting a greater emphasis on making the run more environmentally friendly".

Council chief executive, Dr Pat Daly said the Great Limerick Run showcases Limerick as Ireland's sporting capital.

Some of the charities on the extensive list of nominated charities for the 2020 event include Irish Cancer Society, Focus Ireland, Milford Hospice, Pieta House, Live95 Stop Tour and Cari, Children's Ark unit at UHL, and Novas.

To register for the race, visit www.greatlimerickrun.com.