WATCH: Limerick city bursts with Pride in largest parade ever

LIMERICK’S biggest Pride parade on-record took place this afternoon in the city under the glorious July sunshine.

Hundreds of people of all ages lined the streets in what was Limerick’s most colourful and jubilant parade to date, celebrating lesbian, gay bisexual and transgender (LGBT) culture.

“The parade keeps on getting bigger every year,” says ILoveLimerick’s Richard Lynch. “Our theme this year is Limerick World Pride, we’re not just marching for people in Ireland, we’re marching for people all around the world who don’t have the rights that we do in Ireland.

“This is about equal human rights for everybody.”

Among those marching were the Limerick county GAA board - the first county GAA group to take part.

Paul Foley, Munster GAA council delegate says: “We’re delighted to be here. There are LGBT members in every club in Limerick, in every club in Ireland. We’re here to show solidarity, and to show that we care.”

The parade, complete with marching band, left City Hall at around 2:30pm, and spilled onto O'Connell Street before turning back down Henry Street.