WATCH: John Kiely explains how a training camp helped Limerick prepare for hurling semi final

LIMERICK manager John Kiely insists that the four week break was ideal in the lead-up to Sunday's All-Ireland SHC semi final with Galway.

Limerick had a break after the Munster final win over Clare and then had a mini weekend training camp in Killarney to help sharpen preparations for Croke Park this Sunday.

“It’s invaluable because it’s not just about what you get done on the pitch but what you get done off the pitch," said Kiely of the training weekend in Kerry.

"We did a huge amount of work not just on the pitch but in areas like analysis - every respect, it’s about galvanising the group, because when you think about it that’s what shines through in these games. The tightness within the group will be tested and when you get down to those really fine margins in the final seconds or minutes of those games, what comes through is the unity, the togetherness of our group shines through. The real confidence,” outlined Kiely.

“Maybe four years ago if you said we’d get a four week break it might have been a different scenario, but this time round it was exactly what we needed. After a really tough game against Clare we needed a bit of time to heal and now we’re well into our preparations. We were able to go away last week on a camp and worked really hard. Our injury list is really tidy which means the quality of our sessions is probably the best they’ve been all season. The lads are mentally fresh, physically fresh and we have a very competitive group, everyone is driving to be on the 26 and the 15, which is a healthy thing to have.”

2019 was the last time Limerick faced a lengthy break between winning Munster SHC title and the All-Ireland semi final, which was a loss to Kilkenny.

"They’re totally different scenarios. We have an older group, a more experienced group and a lot more experience ourselves as coaches. I think we’ve managed it really well - we put a lovely schedule in place and everyone’s really happy with it in the group, and that’s half the battle. Everyone being happy with the schedule, the work being put in front of them, and that they feel enough time for recovery for work - with the competitiveness of the group the lack of game time isn’t an issue because we have as much game time in-house as we have outside, and it’s a more controlled environment, where we play as much or as little as we want."