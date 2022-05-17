WATCH: Taoiseach urged to stop proposed repatriation of man who murdered champion Limerick boxer

THE TAOISEACH has said he will raise the proposed repatriation of the man who killed a champion Limerick boxer to a prison in the UK with the Minister for Justice.

Logan Jackson is currently in prison in Ireland for the killing of Kevin Sheehy in 2019, however, he has requested to be relocated to the UK to be near his family for the remainder of his sentence.

The 31 year-old from Coventry, England was jailed for life last December after he was found guilty, by unanimous jury verdict of murdering Mr Sheehy at Hyde Road in Limerick city. He had pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty to manslaughter.

Mr Martin made the comments in the Dail this Tuesday after Limerick City TD Willie O'Dea asked the Taoiseach to speak to Minister Helen McEntee about the “cruel” and “perverse” request.

Mr O'Dea said the family of Mr Sheehy are “traumatised” and “scandalised” by the development which comes just four months after Jackson's sentencing.

“Their outrage is shared across the Limerick region by thousands of people who have signed a petition to that effect. This request will only add to the suffering of a family who have already suffered so much. It is farcical that a benefit should be conferred on somebody who has committed a crime that is almost unparalleled in its viciousness and barbarism,” he told the Dail.

Mr Martin said he was conscious of the trauma that can be imposed on families in situations such as this and he assured Mr O'Dea that he will speak to Minister McEntee about the issue.

Last week, Mr Sheehy's mother said she was “heartbroken” and “let down” at hearing that her son's murderer could be moved closer to his family.

Speaking to Joe Duffy on RTÉ Radio 1's Liveline, Tracey Tulley said she has said no say in the matter and appealed directly to the Minister for Justice not to allow the transfer to proceed.

The Department of Justice has said it is precluded from commenting on the specific case.