27 Apr 2022

WATCH: Limerick gardai hunt gang who broke into three stores on one night

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan & Cian O'Broin

27 Apr 2022 1:15 PM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

GARDAI are on the hunt for a criminal gang who hit three Limerick stores in one night.

Officers have confirmed they are investigating two burglaries that occurred at retail premises in Castletroy. A spokesperson said the first burglary occurred at 10.45pm on Tuesday, April 19, quickly followed by a second at 11pm.

CCTV has been provided to the Limerick Leader by one of the shop owners who didn't wish to be identified.

Two perpetrators broke into the premises using a crowbar and immediately rushed to the cigarette machine where they made off with thousands of euros worth of tobacco.

They both wore all dark clothing with hoodies and Covid masks to cover their faces. It is not known if there was a third person in a waiting vehicle.

The culprits then headed for the county and broke into a shop in Doon at 1am. The Leader previously reported on this incident.

Gardai investigate overnight burglary at Limerick shop

Gardai have not disclosed what was stolen during this incident but it is believed the perpetrators again targeted the cigarette machine.

A garda spokesperson said: "No arrests have been made. Investigations are ongoing."

Acting Bruff superintendent, Inspector Pat Brennan gave an update on the Doon incident at a Joint Policing Committee meeting of the Cappamore-Kilmallock Municipal District last week.

"In relation to the burglary in Doon there were good forensics gathered at the scene and there was a car located in the Garryowen area which was linked to two other burglaries in the Limerick city area and they are connected to our one out in Doon. 

"So we are hoping that that will lead to a very positive result and we will get somebody for that," said Insp Brennan.

The Leader understands enhanced security measures have been put in place in the stores which were targeted.

Local News

