Search

20 Apr 2022

Gardai investigate overnight burglary at Limerick shop

Gardai investigate overnight burglary at Limerick shop

Gardai in Bruff are investigating

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

20 Apr 2022 1:04 PM

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

CRIMINALS targeted a shop in Doon in an early morning raid.

It is understood that the thieves gained access at around 1am this Wednesday morning. Locals interest was sparked when they observed garda patrol cars at the business this morning.

A garda spokesperson confirmed to the Leader they are investigating a burglary that occurred at a retail premises in Doon at 1am on April 20.  

"No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing," said a garda spokesperson.

Limerick gardai appeal for witnesses following commercial break in

Gardai would not disclose exactly what was taken during the break-in.

"A number of items were taken," said the garda spokesperson.

Anybody who may have witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the early hours of the morning in Doon village and may be able to help gardai with their investigation is asked to contact Bruff garda station on 061 382940.

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media