WATCH: Relief in Limerick village as local post office reopens following sudden closure

THERE is relief in the village of Patrickswell after it was confirmed the local post office is to reopen this afternoon under new management.

An Post has confirmed an interim postmaster has been appointed and that the post office will operate from the same premises in the centre of the village from later today.

The post office, which serves Patrickswell and the surrounding hinterland, closed abruptly two weeks ago, with customers being advised to visit the Dooradoyle branch in the Crescent Shopping Centre.

Local Cllr Fergus Kilcoyne has welcomed this Thursday's development.

"I was getting a lot of phone calls as to when it was going to reopen and I was in contact with the GPO in Dublin and I was delighted to get the news today that it is to open in the afternoon," he told the Limerick Leader adding that local people are delighted with the news.

Cllr Dan McSweeney says the announcement is positive news for the village. "The reopening of Patrickswell Post office is welcomed by the whole community. Patrickswell Post Office has served the community for many decades and is the hub of our community for many, its closure left a huge void within not just Patrickswell but the communities it serves including Ballybrown/Clarina and Mungret and the surrounding areas," he said.

Confirming the reopening, interim postmaster Seamus Hennessy said he is delighted to be able to restore the service to the locality.

"The people of Patrickswell have been used to an excellent service and both I and my staff hope to aim to continue doing that into the future," said Mr Hennessy who operates a number of other post offices in West Limerick.