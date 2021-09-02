Man due in court following death of Limerick student in Greece

A YOUNG Irishman is due to appear before a Greek court today in connection with the death of UL student Niall O’Brien.

Niall O’Brien died last Monday morning, allegedly as a result of a fall during an altercation at a Greek holiday resort.

Mr O’Brien, who was 22, was on holiday on the Greek island of Ios when the incident took place.

The son of Mike and Anne O’Brien of Monaleen Park, Niall was due to return to UL next week to complete his BSc degree in Financial Maths. He was also due to return to his part-time job in the bar of the Castletroy Golf Club.

The Trustees, Board of Manages, members and staff at the club today formally extended their deepest sympathy to Niall’s family and friends.

In a statement, they said that Niall joined the club in 2011 as a Junior Member and went on to represent the club in various team competitions throughout the years. “He was part of the Irish Junior Foursomes team in 2016, holing the winning birdie putt on the first play-off hole to win the Munster title.”

“Niall was a very popular and well-liked member of the club who was due to commence work in the club bar next week after he returned from his trip to Greece. We are devastated that Niall will no longer be able to join us, and we have no doubt that he would have been a wonderful addition to our team, like his brothers before him. “

“The O’Brien family have been loyal members of Castletroy Golf Club for many years with his father Mike, brothers Cian, Eoin, and Alan all current members and his mother Anne and grandad Basil Boyce both past members of the club. There are many wonderful memories of Niall on the course which we know his family and friends will cherish forever. Niall and his family have many friends at Castletroy Golf Club and the tragedy of his untimely death has deeply affected all of us. He will be sorely missed by all, and we will remember him always.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Niall’s family and friends at this truly sad time,” the statement concludes.