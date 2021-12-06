Search

06 Dec 2021

BREAKING: Flood defences go up as Limerick braces for Storm Barra

Cian Ó Broin & Frances Watkins

news@limerickleader.ie

FLOOD defences have been erected in Limerick city and county in an effort to contain surge-related flooding which is expected to result from Storm Barra.

Met Éireann has issued an orange wind warning - the weather forecaster's second-highest alert - for Limerick from 6am on Tuesday for 24 hours.

According to Limerick City and County Council disruption to power and travel are likely on Tuesday as a result of the storm.

"High waves, high tides, heavy rain and storm surge will lead to wave overtopping and a significant possibility of coastal flooding," said a spokesperson.

The local authority is urging members of the public to exercise extreme caution along the Shannon Estuary and city quays during Storm Barra.

BREAKING: Limerick communities at risk of localised flooding

Counties Cork and Kerry have now officially been updated to a red weather warning - Met Éireann's highest level of alert.

The current warning from Met Éireann for Limerick states that southerly winds which will later become northwesterly, could reach mean speeds of 65 to 80 km/hr, with severe or damaging gusts of up to 130 Km/ hr, and possibly higher in coastal areas. 

A status orange weather warning is given before expected weather conditions that could significantly impact people, property and activity in an area. People in the affected areas should prepare appropriately now for the anticipated conditions. 

As part of weather preparations, Limerick City and County Council has been installing flood defences along the estuary and city quays. 

Flood barriers are being installed at vulnerable locations in Askeaton and Foynes, as well as on the city quays along the Three Bridges route.

Members of the public are being urged to ensure that any loose structures of their property are securely fastened and to exercise extreme caution while outside during the warning period especially along coastal or riverside areas.

BREAKING: Storm Barra to batter Limerick as weather warning issued

One County Limerick school has told parents and guardians to keep an eye on the incoming weather warning for Storm Barra, in the event of Limerick being upgraded to a red weather warning.

Croom National School said: “Please keep a watchful eye on weather reports in relation to Storm Barra tomorrow.

"We are currently at an orange warning and school will be operating as normal at this level but if it moves to a red warning schools will shut in the county.”

Met Éireann’s red weather warning for Cork and Kerry came into effect this Monday afternoon.

This severe weather warning colour code indicates that “recipients take action to protect themselves and/or their properties”.  Wind gusts of up to 130 km/hr and rainfall of 70mm or greater in 24 hours is anticipated in areas under a red warning.

