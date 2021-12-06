Search

06 Dec 2021

BREAKING: Limerick coastal communities at risk of 'localised' flooding

BREAKING: Limerick coastal communities at risk of 'localised' flooding

The Irish Coast Guard has said that Limerick coastal communities are at risk of localised flooding.

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK’s coastal communities have been warned to avoid open water or hiking activities due to violent storm force winds to be brought by incoming Storm Barra.

The directive comes from the Irish Coast Guard who have informed both marine and coastal communities from West Cork to Galway that there is “an increased risk of localized flooding.”

They said: “All other forms of open water recreation should be avoided, including by experienced practitioners, as it may result in arousing public concerns and causing rescue services to be alerted.”

Met Éireann have already issued a small craft weather warning due to Gale to Storm Force South East winds which will extend to all coastal areas from early Tuesday.

BREAKING: 'Disruption to power and travel likely' as Status Orange wind warning issued for Limerick

The Violent Storm Force 11 winds that will hit the Limerick coast will bring exceptionally high waves, cover the sea with foam and could potentially hide small boats.

Coast Guard Operations Manager Micheál O’Toole appealed to the public to remain vigilant, to avoid any unnecessary travel and to monitor Met Éireann weather forecasts.

“Remember stay back, stay high, stay dry. If you see somebody in trouble on the water or on the coast dial 112 or use marine VHF channel 16 and ask for the Coast Guard.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media