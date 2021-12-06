BREAKING: Limerick coastal communities at risk of 'localised' flooding

LIMERICK’s coastal communities have been warned to avoid open water or hiking activities due to violent storm force winds to be brought by incoming Storm Barra.

The directive comes from the Irish Coast Guard who have informed both marine and coastal communities from West Cork to Galway that there is “an increased risk of localized flooding.”

They said: “All other forms of open water recreation should be avoided, including by experienced practitioners, as it may result in arousing public concerns and causing rescue services to be alerted.”

Met Éireann have already issued a small craft weather warning due to Gale to Storm Force South East winds which will extend to all coastal areas from early Tuesday.

The Violent Storm Force 11 winds that will hit the Limerick coast will bring exceptionally high waves, cover the sea with foam and could potentially hide small boats.

Coast Guard Operations Manager Micheál O’Toole appealed to the public to remain vigilant, to avoid any unnecessary travel and to monitor Met Éireann weather forecasts.

“Remember stay back, stay high, stay dry. If you see somebody in trouble on the water or on the coast dial 112 or use marine VHF channel 16 and ask for the Coast Guard.”