BREAKING: Storm Barra to batter Limerick as weather warning issued

MET Eireann has issued a Status Yellow wind warning for Ireland.
It is valid from 6am on Tuesday morning to 6am on Wednesday morning.
"Through Tuesday and for a time on Wednesday, an Atlantic depression named Storm Barra will bring very strong winds and spells of heavy rain across Ireland. Winds will be strongest in western coastal counties with severe or damaging gusts possible.
"Heavy rain will bring localised flooding. There will also be high waves at sea and a significant possibility of coastal flooding on south and west coasts," say Met Eireann.
Further warnings will follow.
