In Pictures: Limerick Childcare Committee Network summer BBQ

THE Limerick Childcare Committee Network summer BBQ took place at the Greenhills Hotel in the city last Thursday.
Representatives of childcare providers across Limerick attended last week's BBQ.
Limerick Childcare Committee was established in January 2014 following the merger of County Limerick Childcare Committee and Limerick City Childcare Committee.
Pictured at FMCI test centre in Shannon are: Letizia Maretti, Provizio, Srikanth Tiyyagura, PhD Student at UL, Barry Lunn, CEO of Proizio, and Dr Ciaran Eising, Lero Researcher at UL PIC: Arthur Ellis
Brian Richardson of St Michael's Rowing Club pictured at the launch of the exhibition at the Belltable in Limerick city
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.