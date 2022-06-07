Search

07 Jun 2022

Shannon Airport reveals new route to the city of lights

Shannon Airport reveals new route to the city of lights

Shannon Airport will once again be linked to Paris

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

07 Jun 2022 1:30 PM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

SHANNON Airport will once again be linked to the city of lights, following the announcement of twice-weekly flights to Paris Orly.

Low-cost Spanish airline Vueling will open up its first route from the local airport from September, with routes connecting Shannon and Paris on Mondays and Fridays.

The first trip takes place on Monday, September 12 at 3.05pm, with return journeys on Fridays and Mondays. It's a journey of around two hours.

Shannon says this announcement represents a further boost to its pandemic recovery which will now see the airport operate 27 services to the US, UK, and Europe.

Orly Airport is the nearest airport to the centre of Paris, just 13km from the city of lights.

The second largest airport in France, it provides hub connectivity with onward connections to major European cities and Middle Eastern countries.

To demolish or not? Mixed views over unfinished apartment block in Limerick town

Shannon Group CEO, Mary Considine said: “We are delighted to welcome our new carrier Vueling, part of IAG, to Shannon Airport. This service is another major boost for inbound and outbound business and tourism interests in the region. We have been working closely with Vueling to deliver the service and are looking forward to seeing our passengers jet off to this globally renowned city, steeped in culture and history. Paris is one of the most popular cities in the world and we know this will be an exciting destination for our passengers to enjoy.”

Carolyn Prowse, Vueling’s chief commercials strategy, customer and network officer, said: “Vueling has scheduled a total of 114 destinations in 31 countries until 29 October 2022, reaching a very similar level of operations to 2019. We are very excited to see a progressive development of business this year and to keep expanding the airline’s offering across Europe. The new direct route between Shannon and Paris Orly airports reinforces Vueling’s interest in providing a more flexible and varied offer to travellers based in Ireland.”

Named the world's most attractive city destination for 2021 in the Euromonitor’s Top 100 City Destination Index, Paris is known far and wide as the European epicentre of culture, cuisine, fashion, and style. Its beautiful boulevards, world-famous sights, rich history and breathtaking architecture provide the backdrop for a truly memorable experience. From the Eiffel Tower and the Arc de Triomphe, to Disneyland Paris and river trips along the Seine, visitors will be spoilt for choice.

There were previously flights between Shannon and Paris Charles de Gaulle airport, operated by Aer Lingus.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media