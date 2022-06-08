Star-studded stage production comes to Limerick's Lime Tree Theatre

A scene from Happy Birthday Dear Alice which come to the Lime Tree Theatre on June 9 and 10
STARS of stage and screen Catherine Byrne and Mark Lambert will appear in a revival of one of Bernard Farrell’s most famous dark comedies, Happy Birthday Dear Alice, at Lime Tree Theatre this Thursday and Friday.
Catherine, a veteran of Irish film and stage who played Dr. Judith Dillon in Fair City for four years, and Mark, who appeared in Breakfast on Pluto and Veronica Guerin, will assume the principal roles of Alice and Jimmy in the Four Rivers revival of Farrell’s much loved play.
Happy Birthday Dear Alice marks the return to the national stage of Bernard Farrell, author of over twenty plays including I Do Not Like Thee, Dr. Fell and The Last Apache Reunion.
A stalwart of the Abbey Theatre, which premiered many of his plays, Farrell’s Happy Birthday Dear Alice perceptively dramatizes the efforts of a suburban Irish family to commit their widowed mother to a nursing home.
The issues raised in the play when it was first performed in 1995 continue to resonate today: people living alone in family homes are encouraged to consider ‘right sizing’ by availing of ‘incentivised measures’ from lending institutions.
For booking details see limetreetheatre.ie.
