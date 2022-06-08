Search

08 Jun 2022

Limerick artists row in for St Michael’s fundraiser

Brian Richardson of St Michael's Rowing Club pictured at the launch of the exhibition at the Belltable in Limerick city

Cian Ó Broin

08 Jun 2022 4:30 PM

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

A LEADING Limerick rowing club is empowering Limerick people through a special 80-piece artwork sale and exhibition.

St Michael’s Rowing Club, located on O’ Callaghan’s Strand, has secured a gallery space at The Belltable Theatre to display works which will be auction this Thursday.

Brian Richardson, club member, explained that the 80-piece art exhibition will help fuel the necessary fundraising activities to keep the club running smoothly.

“The club is investing over €60,000 in new boats and equipment which will provide top class racing boats for the next few years,” he told Limerick Live.

A racing boat for eight rowers can cost in the region of €30,000, he added.

A stream of talented Limerick artists are all rowing in behind the fundraiser, which includes an eclectic mix of styles, colours and sizes, all on display in the Belltable Gallery.

The exhibition opened with an official launch on Tuesday, May 31, where 40 attendees took a quick tour of the artwork on display.

Mary Conroy, Claire Hartigan, Gillian Kenny Shinnors, Liam Madden and Moya Ni Cheallaigh as well as several club members all feature works on display, much of which is rowing themed.

“There is something for everyone in the sale,” Brian enthused, referencing the exhibition and sale of river, sport and coastal works, as well as some beautiful pieces featuring the coast of Kilkee.

“This started out as a fundraiser for the club, but it's brought the best of Limerick together,” he continued.

Thirty of the items will be up for auction on June 9, while the rest are now available for direct sale.

“Go fall in love with a piece, buy it and promote Limerick Art and also the great work that St Michael's Rowing Club continues to do for Limerick,” Brian concluded.

