In Pictures: Huge crowds attend Run for Fun event at University of Limerick

OVER 2,000 primary school children flocked to the University of Limerick this Saturday to take part in the Bon Secours Hospital Run for Fun.

Many of the younger children were accompanied along the route by parents, grandparents and other family members creating a fantastic family occasion for young and old alike.

More than 5,000 spectators, including family and friends, descended on UL for what is thelargest participation events of its kind in the country.

The event, which traditionally takes place on the eve of the Great Limerick Run, was divided into four starts to cater for different ages and abilities, making it accessible but also challenging to all children.

Commenting afterwards, John Cleary, Race Director, said: “To see such joy when these children cross the line and excitement at the start line embodies all that is great about sport. A special thanks to our title sponsor Bon Secours Hospital for their support with this event. I hope it’s the start of a collection of many medals for these children and a lifelong association with the joy of sport”.

Jason Kenny, Hospital Manager at Bon Secours Limerick at Barringtons added: “We were absolutely delighted to be associated with this great event and it was wonderful to see so many participants enjoy themselves on what was a very well organised event. I would also like to thank the many volunteers who gave their time on the day and in addition to the Limerick GAA County Board who kindly shared the Liam McCarthy Cup on the day where many pictures were taken.”

Tomorrow, more than 10,500 people will take part on the Regeneron Great Limerick Run, which is returning following a two-year break due to Covid-19.