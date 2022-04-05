Darkness into Light events to take place across Limerick for first time in three years

LIMERICK will once again march from Darkness into Light, as hundreds sign-up for the annual fundraising event organised by Pieta House in support of suicide bereavement.

The event will take place across four locations across the city and county Saturday on May 7.

These are Kilmallock, Limerick city, Murroe and Newcastle West. All of the Limerick walks will begin at 4.15am

Kilmallock walkers will meet at Coláiste Iósaef, Limerick city at the TUS Moylish campus, Murroe at Muintir na Tire Community Hall, and Newcastle West at Desmond Complex, Gortboy.

Nationally, a number of well-known faces from the worlds of sport, music and entertainment have come together to launch the 2022 event.

These are broadcaster Grainne Seoige, musician Tolu Makay and former Dublin GAA player Philly McMahon.

Speaking at the launch, Darkness Into Light ambassador, Grainne Seoige said that up to 200,000 people gathered around the globe in previous years to walk in solidarity with those experiencing dark times.

“This year we want to encourage people to get their groups together once again and sign up to make a real difference,” she said.

She added that the event will make a valuable contribution to helping raise funds for Pieta’s life-saving work in therapy and support services for those impacted by suicide.

In 2021 alone, the 24/7 Pieta Helpline received almost 100,000 calls and texts and close to 2,000 crisis calls and texts each week.

In response, each month, the team at Pieta provides over 4,000 hours of suicide and self-harm crisis therapy. Each day, seven additional teenagers come to Pieta for one-to-one support.

Sinead Price, Fundraising and Marketing Director for the organisation said: “Whether it’s walking, running, hiking, or sharing their sunrise over a hot cuppa with family and friends, this is a great opportunity for people all around the world to come together with a renewed energy and a sense of purpose; to make a big difference and to be a light against the dark.”

Sign up for one of the Limerick walks here.