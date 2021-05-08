SLIDESHOW: Limerick public rise with the dawn for 'Darkness into Light 2021'

IT may not have been a normal Darkness into Light walk, but still yellow-clad fundraisers took to the streets and roads this morning to mark the event.

For the second year in a row, Covid-19 has seen the event, which normally draws 10,000 people to outside Thomond Park, go online, with people asked to walk or run their own routes.

A huge well done to the thousands of people across Limerick city and county who braved the wind and rain early this morning to take part in #DarknessIntoLight2021 for @PietaHouse



Pieta, the main beneficiary of the event says its services are more in demand than ever, and while thousands of people will once again not gather for dawn walks across the country, the alternative event can unite everyone while people remain physically apart.

Last year’s alternative Darkness into Light event raised more than €4m for the charity, something which helped Pieta continue to deliver its services in Limerick and across the country.

If you need Pieta's support, Freephone 1800-247247, or text HELP to 51444.