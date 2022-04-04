Search

04 Apr 2022

An Bord Pleanala issues update on housing project at former Limerick Racecourse

An Bord Pleanala issue update on housing project at former Limerick Racecourse

The site of the former Greenpark Racecourse

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

04 Apr 2022 3:29 PM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

AN Bord Pleanala has given the green light to the development of hundreds of new homes at the former Greenpark racecourse site.

The land, purchased for €8m in 2019, could ultimately be home to a new district numbering up to 900 new living spaces - up from 800 on previous projections - as part of a masterplan for the long unused site.

For now, Voyage Property has secured permission to build 371 residential units. These will comprise of 157 two-storey houses, 76 duplex three-storey units and 138 apartments.

On top of this, a childcare facility will be constructed, alongside communal activity and green spaces.

Car parking, with some spots designated as electric vehicle charging points are also planned, plus well-lit walking and cycling routes.

Limerick town rallies together for musical night in aid of Ukraine

The firm's managing director John Keane said: "At a time of national housing crisis, the welcome news from An Bord Pleanála regarding Greenpark represents a significant milestone in the development of this site and for the provision of homes in Limerick city. We look forward to working closely with Limerick City and County Council and other stakeholders in the development of much needed housing in our city."

He said the development of 371 new homes represents the first phase of the project.

"We hope that current consultation regarding the draft Limerick Development Plan 2022 – 2028 will lead to an outcome that will allow this site to realise its full potential, with a priority focus in providing much needed housing for Limerick.
The site will see the rehabilitation of an underused site which will breathe new life into the Dock Road and benefit not only new residents, but those living adjacent. This large tract of unused land has the potential to provide 900 new affordable homes for the people of Limerick in the near term," added Mr Keane.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media