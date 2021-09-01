BREAKING: Organisers of Electric Picnic confirm cancellation of 2021 festival

THE organisers of the Electric Picnic festival which was due to take place later this month have confirmed its cancellation.

In a brief statement, issued this Wednesday evening, they say they have been left with "no other choice" as Laois Council Council has granted a licence for the festival.

"We would not be able to do the festival justice this close to show day, and it would be unfair to ask ticket holders who’ve stood by us throughout this pandemic to come to EP and not get the full experience they are used to and deserve," read the statement.

"We will be offering all ticket holders an option of a full refund including booking fees Please contact Ticketmaster directly who will process your refund as soon as possible," it adds.

Ticket-holders are also being advised they can retain their tickets and carry them over to 2022 if they prefer.

"If you choose this option instead of a refund you don’t need to do anything, just hold on to your ticket," state the organisers.