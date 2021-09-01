Search our Archive

01/09/2021

BREAKING: Organisers of Electric Picnic confirm cancellation of 2021 festival

The Electric Picnic 2018 line up is HERE

Electric Picnic was due to take place in Stradbally, County Laois

Reporter:

Leader reporter

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

THE organisers of the Electric Picnic festival which was due to take place later this month have confirmed its cancellation.

In a brief statement, issued this Wednesday evening, they say they have been left with "no other choice" as Laois Council Council has granted a licence for the festival.

"We would not be able to do the festival justice this close to show day, and it would be unfair to ask ticket holders who’ve stood by us throughout this pandemic to come to EP and not get the full experience they are used to and deserve," read the statement.

"We will be offering all ticket holders an option of a full refund including booking fees Please contact Ticketmaster directly who will process your refund as soon as possible," it adds.

Ticket-holders are also being advised they can retain their tickets and carry them over to 2022 if they prefer.

"If you choose this option instead of a refund you don’t need to do anything, just hold on to your ticket," state the organisers.

BREAKING: Taoiseach announces end to Covid-19 restrictions

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media