BREAKING: Taoiseach announces end to Covid-19 restrictions

AN Taoiseach Micheál Martin has announced plans which would effectively bring the curtain down on Covid-19 restrictions by October 22.

In an address to the nation on RTE's Six One news, the Fianna Fail leader revealed the steps which will see Ireland return to a level of normality it has not seen since March 2020.

Due to the fact Irish people have "stepped up to the mark" and taken the Covid-19 vaccine, "we are now entering a whole new phase of the pandemic," the Taoiseach said.

He said restrictions will be "gradually and carefully" eased during September.

"Sectors which remain closed or subject to massive restrictions can begin to hope again," Mr Martin said.

From September 6, larger crowds can gather for religious ceremonies with up to 50% capacity allowed in places of worship.

Outdoor sports events can have 50% capacity in stadiums.

Indoor venues can operate at 60% capacity for events for those who are vaccinated, while outdoor events can operate at 75% capacity for those who are vaccinated.

Live music indoors will return at weddings, and in bars too, and the plan should pave the way for the full return of students to colleges.

There will also be changes in tourism with coaches allowed carry 75% of capacity from September 6.

On September 20, the phased return to the workplace would begin.

Indoor after-school activities could also resume along with sports indoors on that date.

The moves are contingent on Covid-19 cases remaining manageable and 90% of adults being fully vaccinated.

Masks are still going to be required in the health and retail sectors and on public transport.

"Never before have have we confronted a public health and economic challenge of this scale, which has continued and rapidly evolved," Mr Martin said.

Mr Martin's address could represent the final time government speaks to the nation on the Covid-19 measures.

In particular, he praised those across Ireland who have been vaccinated against coronavirus.

"This vaccine rollout has been on a scale that has never been seen before. The entire vaccination team operating at every corner of our country deserves the nation's pride and thanks," he said.

But he warned: "We are very unlikely to ever be able to say to be rid of this virus completely. We expect to see an increase in case numbers over the coming weeks."

"Obviously, we must remain vigilant and nimble and if a new variant or concern emerges, or if our hospitals come under unsustainable pressure again, we will move quickly to respond to the situation," he added, "But what is clear is the efficacy of our vaccines in protecting against severe illness, ICU admissions and death."