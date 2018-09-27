Huge array of acts as Limerick Jazz festival leads a tune

THERE is a huge array of stomping jazz taking place throughout Limerick city this weekend, as the Limerick Jazz Festival returns for its seventh outing.

Running from Thursday to Sunday, the festival boasts a serious line-up of top class artists from across Ireland, Britain and Europe.

In just a few of the many highlights, check out Linley Hamilton with The Camden Orchestra at the Belltable on Friday, The Julien Siegel Quartet Upstairs in Dolan’s on Friday, the Paul Dunlea Group Upstairs in Dolan’s on Saturday and The Renegade Brass Band in the Warehouse the same night.

There is also a Guinness Jazz Trail at venues around the city on Thursday and a host of workshops taking place including Stomping on the Jazz in Ormston House, a free music workshop for children.

See www.limerickjazzfestival.com for details on all shows.