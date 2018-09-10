All that jazz is on point for Limerick festival's most expansive and diverse line-up to date

THERE will be a jazzy get down as the Limerick Jazz Festival brings its biggest line-up of acts to date to various venues across the city later this month.

From virtuoso jazz guitarists, trad jazz quintets, modern performers, to eccentric brass-scratch DJ combos, there will be a diverse selection of acts from which to choose at the seventh international jazz festival in Limerick, running from September 27 to 30.

The annual festival is run by the Limerick Jazz Society, which is more than 35 years old and is the oldest of its kind in the country.

Festival founder and organiser John Daly said he was delighted with the eclectic mixture of acts this year. He said they will be showcasing some of the “finest local, national and international jazz musicians for a fantastic four days” in Limerick.

“Limerick Jazz will be presenting a programme of events that combines quality, accessibility and great value for money. Limerick’s jazz scene is growing and maturing every year.”

Some of the participating venues include Dolan’s, Belltable, Shannon Rowing Club, The George Hotel, Mickey Martin’s, Chez Le Fab, South’s Pub, Ormston House and the Hunt Museum.

Highlights include BBC Jazz Award winners Julien Siegel Quartet, Linley Hamilton with the Camden Orchestra, the Paul Dunlea Group, Jim Doherty and Aoife Doyle.

Incorporating the modern take on jazz will be UK-based Renegade Brass Band, comprising eight horns, two percussions, a scratch DJ and live MC.

The annual jazz workshop at the Hunt Museum will be this year delivered by Joe O’Callaghan Trio. Last year, Soweto Kinch led this special event.

There will be a Guinness Jazz Trail at venues around the city on September 27 and a free Music Workshop for Children in Ormston House on Saturday morning at 11am.

Limerick City and County Council’s arts and culture officer, Sheila Deegan said: “Jazz has intricate rhythms and harmonies which are reflected in this wonderfully diverse programme in this year’s festival.”

Mayor of Limerick City and County, Cllr James Collins said it is “fantastic” to see the return of the festival for the seventh anniversary.

For more see www.limerickjazzfestival.com.