Kilkee by the Sea keeps it plastic-free for big festival this weekend

THE picturesque seaside village of Kilkee is celebrating its plastic-free status this year by hosting an amazing festival this weekend.

Kilkee by the Sea takes place this Saturday and Sunday, July 14 and 15.

The main event, a 10km and half Marathon called Run Kilkee, kicks the festival off into high gear Saturday morning.

The start and finish line at the Band Stand in the centre of Kilkee’s infamous sandy horse shoe bay will be a hive of activity focus on family and community entertainment.

Run Kilkee is from the creators of Dingle Marathon, so they have a wealth of experience in running world class and award winning events and hope to tap into the Dingle event’s success, coupled with Kilkee’s amazing scenery and a vibrant town.

The centrepiece of Saturday morning’s entertainment will be Irish sand sculpture and artist Daniel Doyle who will be building one of his world renowned sand sculpture, a sight not be missed.

There will also be a sand castle competition for all ages with prizes for top builders and ice creams for all participants.

There will also be boat and water craft safety talks, bouncy castles and lots of other family fun throughout the day at the Band Stand. Saturday afternoon for the festival moved the action to the East End Pier and Kilkee’s Boat and Fishing Club for some high flying and fast action water shows.

Coming to Kilkee from around the world are a host of male and female jet boarders. One of the amazing athletes coming to Kilkee by the sea summer festival is Hawaii 5-0 Hollywood stuntman Scotty Knemeyer. There will be some music fun and BBQ on the pier before the highlight of the weekend, an amazing fireworks display Saturday night.

Just after dark the Kilkee skies will be a glow for miles afar with a superb fireworks production with some simultaneous LED Flyboarding shows.

The Kilkee Currach club will also have boats out at various times giving people a real sense of old and new watersports and activity taking place at the same time.

Sunday will see lots more family orientated fun with a beach clean-up, local fisherman talks and educational time spent on the sea and plastics.

The local Irish Coast Service will have an open day with the Rescue 115 helicopter flying by, definitely one not to be missed.

There is also a photo competition for all budding talents, just tag #kilkee or #kilkeebythesea on social media to be in with a chance of winning €250 in prizes.

Ken O’Connell, festival organiser, says: “This weekend’s festival is a real community event, with support from Kilkee Chamber of Commerce, holiday makers and the local community.

“The emphasis is on family fun and excitement while focusing Kilkee’s most natural resource, the beach and the sea.

“There is a full listing and more info on social media, search Kilkee By the Sea,” he added.