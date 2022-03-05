Limerick weather for the weekend
TODAY is expected to be a dry and sunny day with light winds. After a cold and frosty start, afternoon temperatures will range between 7 and 10 degrees as light to moderate northeast winds fall light and variable. Cold and mostly dry tonight with just the chance of an isolated shower. Lowest temperatures of minus 3 to minus 1.
It will be a cloudier day on Sunday and it will stay mainly dry with light, isolated showers in the east. Afternoon temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in moderate east or southeast winds.
Another cold night on Sunday night with clear spells and isolated light showers.
NATIONAL OUTLOOK
Monday: A cold, breezy and cloudy day is forecast with patches of rain or drizzle, chiefly affecting southern and western counties. Afternoon temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in fresh and gusty southeast winds.
Tuesday: Mainly dry and cloudy with patchy light rain and drizzle affecting coastal regions. Temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in southerly breezes.
