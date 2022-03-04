Search

04 Mar 2022

Limerick gardai issue advice amid new concerns over 'jugging'

Members of the public are being advised to be careful when carrying large amounts of cash

Reporter:

David Hurley

04 Mar 2022 10:30 AM

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

GARDAI are appealing to people carrying large amounts of cash to be vigilant amid new concerns about so called 'jugging'.

It's the second time this year that advice has been issued locally about the phenomenon.

The term is used by gardai and other police forces throughout the world to describe a situation where thieves follow customers suspected of carrying large quantities of cash from a bank or a financial institution.

"The thieves follow the customer with the cash and then attempt to take the cash by using force or else break into the customer’s car if they believe that the money is locked inside," said Gardai John Finnerty.

The garda advise is that cash should not be used and, where possible, funds should be transferred electronically.

"If you simply must use cash be discreet and be aware of your surroundings as you enter and leave the financial institution.
Always vary your routes and times of cash drops and collections. Keep the cash on your person and don’t leave it in your car," said Garda Finnerty.

Any member of the public who thinks they are are being followed are advised to ring 999 or 112 and to make their way to a
garda station.

