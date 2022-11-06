McCarthy and Lenihan lead Limerick group home in Dublin City Marathon

A large convoy of Limerick athletes and their supporters travelled to the streets of the capital for the 41st edition of the Dublin City Marathon.

Returning after a two year Covid induced hiatus conditions were near perfect as overnight rain gave way to pleasant sunshine for much of the event.

First Limerick man to cross the finish line was Karl Lenihan in an impressive time of 2:36:35 in what has been an impressive year for the West Limerick man.

Second from the Treaty County was Limerick AC’s Paul Fitzgerald in 2:47:58 in what was his second Marathon in 5 weeks after Berlin in September. Dooneen’s Niall Harris also broke 3 hours in 2:53:33.

First Limerick Woman home was Julie McCarthy from Boher in a great time 3:13:32.

Bilboa clubmate Helen Meehan ran very well, ‘home’ in 3:46:47. Others times included Martin Lyons (WL) 3:10:06, Maurice Hope (An Bru) 3:16:04, Ian Kelly (WL) 3:16:49, Shane Ryan (Dooneen) 3:23:05, Helen Meehan (Bilboa) 3:46:47, Barry O’Brien (Bilboa) 3:49:27, Eadaoin Hennessey (Dooneen) 3:49:16, Mick McCarthy (Bilboa) 3:27:38, Mike Griffin (Dooneen) 3:30:11, Emer O’Brien (Country Club) 4:47:15, Ed Hannon (3:41) and Niall Hanley (3:37) both Kilmallock.

West Limerick AC man Seamus Cawley is one of a small elite band of athletes to have taken part in every race since 1980. He demonstrated great strength and determination to finish this edition in 4 hours and 11 minutes.

Martin Hoare from Celbridge AC was 7th overall and first Irishman in 2:20:22 therefore taking the National Marathon title for the first time. 2nd Conor Gallagher (St Malachy’s) 2:22:57, 2013 and 2015 Champion Sean Hehir from Clare was 3rd in 2:24:19.

UL Psychology graduate Courtney Maguire (Clonmel AC), aged just 23 and running her first marathon took the Women’s National Marathon title in a time of 2:32:52 having been placed 3rd overall. 2nd Anne Maire McGlynn (Letterkenny) 2:33:47, 3rd Gladys Ganiel (North Belfast Harriers) 2:42:17

The overall winner was Taoufik from Morocco in 2:11:30 with Nigist Muluneh (Ethiopia) winning the Women’s race in 2:28:32

Dublin Marathon History

1983 Tommy Madden 2:41, 1992 John O’Neill 2:54, John Ryan 2:59, Michael Quigley 3:09, Ciaran Smith 3:32, Joan Griffin was 12th overall and first Limerick woman in 3:12, followed by her husband Dr Michael Griffin in 3:15, Tom Barry 3:08, Tom O’Donnell 3:24, Ger Buckley 3:15 in his 11th Marathon, 2003 -Seamus Cawley 3:02, Packie Riordan 2:59:20, Mike McAuliffe 2:58:30, Tom Blackburn 2:42, Ger Mullane 2:46, Mike Cunningham 2:53.

Many have also used it as an opportunity to raise money for good causes - in 1981 Tommy Lenihan collected sponsorship in aid of the Mountcollins GAA Club Field and Club House development. In 1998 Murroe’s Shona Keane raised funds for the Irish Cancer Society.