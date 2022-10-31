Limerick trainers and jockeys visit the winner's enclosure

ERIC McNamara and his son Conor were winners at Galway on Saturday where 11/1 chance Meehall took the opening division of the three-mile handicap hurdle in fine style.

The six-year-old lost the lead when getting it wrong at the second last flight but was back in front over the final hurdle and he pulled away to score by four and a quarter lengths from the Grainne O'Connor-trained Brandy Harbour.

Making light of his age, Capture The Drama scored a runaway success in the two-mile handicap chase at Clonmel on Thursday. Owned and trained by Aengus King, the 14-year-old eased clear from the second last fence under Gearoid Brouder and came home all of eight lengths to the good over the Michael McDonagh-trained Fly De Megaudais at odds of 15/2.

Notforalongtime was a second winner for Patrickwell’s Laura Hourigan when battling to win the opening division of the eight-furlong handicap at Dundalk on Friday evening. In the trainer’s own colours, the five-year-old was ridden by Mark Enright and led at the two-furlong pole to beat the staying on Luke Comer-trained Dark Street by half a length.

Elsewhere, Billy Lee continued his quest for the flat jockeys’ championship with a David Geary-trained winner at the Curragh last Wednesday.

Nightcliff, the only horse Geary has in training, gave Lee his 89th winner of the term with a half-length success in the opening seven-furlong fillies’ maiden. The 11/2 chance got the better of Azazat, ridden for Dermot Weld by Chris Hayes, in the colours of owner Stacey Fitzgibbon.

Cheltenham Festival winning jockey Mark McDonagh was in the saddle as the Joseph O'Brien-trained Global Equity won the Horseware Student Derby. The well-supported 4/6 favourite came home a one and a half-length winner from Winnie Woodnutt which was ridden by leading amateur Ben Harvey. McDonagh studies Accountancy and Finance in UL and is in his final year.

Upcoming Fixtures

Dundalk – Wednesday, November 2 (First Race 2pm)

Thurles – Thursday, November 3 (First Race 1.05pm)

Dundalk – Friday, November 4 (First Race 5.30pm)

Down Royal – Friday, November 4 (First Race 12.20pm)

Down Royal – Saturday, November 5 (First Race 12.48pm)

Cork – Sunday, November 6 (First Race 12.58pm)

Naas – November 6 (First Race 12.10pm)