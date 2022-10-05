Edinburgh go top after beating lowly Peterhead

Innes Murray and Daniel Handling left it late to fire Edinburgh to the top of the cinch Scottish League One table with victory over lowly Peterhead.

The pair both struck inside the final seven minutes at Meadowbank Stadium to secure a 2-0 win on a night when the Citizens were frustrated for long periods.

The home side enjoyed the better of the first half with Ouzy See steering an attempt just wide with only four minutes gone before Ryan Shanley was denied by keeper Tom Ritchie.

Allan Delferriere fired just wide from distance and Shanley went close again as the first half drew to a close, but the sides went in at the break level.

Ritchie saved from Shanley once again three minutes after the restart, but he was finally beaten after 83 minutes remaining when Murray fired into the bottom corner.

Handling doubled the dose with two minutes left on the clock to cement the points.