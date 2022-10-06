Live Sport on TV this weekend

Your one-stop-shop guide for TV sport this weekend
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 6
GOLF
OPEN DE ESPANA
SKY SPORTS, 1PM
SOCCER
OMONIA NICOSIA V MAN UTD
VIRGIN MEDIA 2, 5.45PM
SOCCER
MOLDE V SHAMROCK RVS
VIRGIN MEDIA 3, 5.45PM
SOCCER
ARSENAL V BODO GLIMT
VIRGIN MEDIA 2, 8PM
DARTS
WORLD GRAND PRIX
SKY SPORTS ARENA, 7PM
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 7
NFL
COLTS @ BRONCOS
SKY SPORTS, 1.15AM
RUGBY
CONNACHT V MUNSTER
TG4, PREMIER SPORT, 7.35PM
RUGBY
BRISTOL V EXETER
BT SPORT 1, 7.45PM
DARTS
WORLD GRAND PRIX
SKY SPORTS ARENA, 7PM
GOLF
OPEN DE ESPANA
SKY SPORTS GOLF, 1PM
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 8
GOLF
OPEN DE ESPANA
SKY SPORTS GOLF, 12.3PM
SOCCER
ST JOHNSTONE V CELTIC
SKY SPORTS, 12.30PM
SOCCER
MAN CITY V SOUTHAMPTON
PREMIER SPORTS 1, 3PM
SOCCER
BRIGHTON V SPURS
SKY SPORTS, 5.30PM
RUGBY
LEINSTER V SHARKS
RTE2, 5.05PM
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 9
GOLF
OPEN DE ESPANA
SKY SPORTS,
SOCCER
CRYSTAL PAL V LEEDS UTD
SKY SPORTS, 2PM
SOCCER
ARSENAL V LIVERPOOL
SKY SPORTS, 4.30PM
NFL
GIANTS V PACKERS
UTV, 2.30PM
SOCCER
EVERTON V MAN UTD
BT SPORT 1, 7PM
