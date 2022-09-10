Trueshan back on track at Doncaster ahead of big autumn targets

Alan King reports Trueshan “ready for a run” as he returns his stable star to the track in the rescheduled Coral Doncaster Cup.

Just as was the case last season, the six-year-old has missed several engagements on account of unsuitable ground, including the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot in June and last month’s Lonsdale Cup at York.

He did, though, produce a tremendous weight-carrying performance to win the Northumberland Plate Newcastle, before coming off third best in a titanic tussle with Kyprios and Stradivarius when defending his Goodwood Cup crown.

Rain during the week meant Trueshan was all set to run on Friday, before the death of the Queen led to racing being cancelled.

"One of the great performances!" Wow, just wow! What a finish by Trueshan despite the extra weight he was carrying over his rivals 😮🤩🤩 Trueshan wins Jenningsbet Northumberland Plate Handicap congratulations to @HollieDoyle1 & Alan King 🍾#ITVRacing | @NewcastleRaces pic.twitter.com/TBCK5L4jtG — ITV Racing (@itvracing) June 25, 2022

But with the final day of the St Leger Festival moved back 24 hours, the Doncaster Cup was added to be part of a nine-race card, meaning Trueshan will get to race on Town Moor after all.

King said: “It’s possibly handy that we had an extra day, although the ground could dry up a wee bit by Sunday.

“But they have had a nice drop all week and it should be fine for him.

“I could do with getting a run into him, to be fair. We run there and we have the Prix du Cadran (ParisLongchamp) in three weeks and then Ascot (Long Distance Cup) after that, so we need to get him rolling – and he’s ready for a run, you know?

“He has travelled all the way to Doncaster, and came back yesterday (Friday) and he will have to do the same again tomorrow, so it is not ideal, but there we are.

“I’m happy with the horse, anyway.”

Trueshan’s main rival in the Qipco British Champions Series contest appears to be Andrew Balding’s Coltrane, who was last seen finishing 14-length second to Quickthorn in the Lonsdale Cup.

“He’s got a bit to find, but he wasn’t seen to best advantage in a funny race at York last time, where he had to go and chase the winner earlier than we would have liked,” said Balding.

“The slightly bigger field is a plus, and the longer trip should help too. If he runs his race he’s a good prospect for the first three.

“The only worry is that he’s had a long season. He’s been on the go all year and when you get to this stage of the season it can be a bit of a concern, but if he’s still in form he might go to Longchamp for the Cadran.”

David O’Meara’s Get Shirty has been a revelation this season, winning four out of six including at Royal Ascot and the Old Newton Cup at Haydock but this represents a different test.

“I’ve been very pleased with him all year. He’d done absolutely nothing wrong and had won four out of five going to the Ebor (fifth), where I think he performed well despite being drawn wide and being held up off a slow pace,” said O’Meara.

“He’s in good order and I’m looking forward to running him at Doncaster. He goes in most ground, but we are going right up in trip so I guess I would prefer it not too testing if possible.”

Old Borough Cup winner Island Brave is out again quickly for Heather Main, while Reshoun (Ian Williams), Stratum (Willie Mullins), Haizoom (Keith Dalgleish) and Lismore (Henry de Bromhead) complete the field.