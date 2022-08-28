Hollie Doyle strikes Deauville gold with Tempus

Archie Watson’s Tempus brought up a hat-trick to lead home a British-trained one-two in the Barriere Prix Quincey at Deauville on Sunday.
Sent off favourite for the one-mile Group Three, the six-year-old continued his fine recent form in style.
Hollie Doyle shadowed the French-trained leaders In Crowd and Longvillers for the first half of the race, but was always travelling comfortably aboard the gelded son of Kingman.
The duo put the race to bed in a matter of strides once Tempus saw some daylight, galloping clear to score by almost two lengths.
Jane Chapple-Hyam’s International Angel was held up in rear before making smooth progress through the field to become Tempus’ biggest danger, but she ultimately proved no match for the winner and had to settle for the silver medal.
“He’s a lot straighter when he comes under pressure these days and after jumping OK, the further he went the better he travelled,” said Doyle of the winner.
“It’s hard to tell how good he is as he’s gone from handicaps to winning two Group Threes in eight weeks.
“I know Archie has big plans for him, and if he keeps settled there’s no reason why he should go further. He could also handle a step up to Group Two and I think he’s most effective on a straight mile.”
Bouttemont ran out a narrow winner of the Barriere Prix de Meautry for Gregory Benoist and Yann Barberot.
Winner of the All-Weather Sprint Championships at Newcastle in April, Bouttemont held off Loubeisien by a neck in a thrilling finish.
Owner Phillippe Allaire said: “I am delighted with the performance. It should act as a perfect prep for the Prix du Petit Couvert (at ParisLongchamp on September 11).”
Allyson Kelly, Askeaton and Cian Moloney, Pallaskenry with Paddy the lurcher/greyhound cross at the Limerick Show
The coming week is likely to be busy on the roads as schools re-open following the summer holidays | FILE PHOTO
Brothers in (giant) arms: Tom and Dan Morrissey with Liam MacCarthy in Croke Park after this year’s All-Ireland final | PICTURES: Sportsfile
The resurfacing works are being carried out on the M7 around Limerick city | FILE PHOTO / Adrian Butler
Rhys Cosgrove, pictured with J &J staff Adrian Hogan and Emma Condon, is set to run an amazing five marathons in five days
A large stone shed on the 42 acres in Kilbreedy East, Martinstown, Kilmallock which sold for more than €500,000
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.