27 Aug 2022

Richie Wellens anticipates ‘more to come’ from League Two leaders Leyton Orient

27 Aug 2022 7:16 PM

Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens watched his League Two leaders sweep aside winless Hartlepool 4-2 and insisted he anticipates his team to only get better.

The O’s completed their fifth win in six league games to protect their unbeaten record, whilst their opponents slipped to second-bottom with just two points thus far.

Orient took the lead with a second-minute penalty by George Moncur ahead of a Paul McDonald leveller but the O’s added further goals through Charlie Kelman and Paul Smyth before Josh Unmerah netted a penalty – only for substitute Ruel Sotoriou to settle the issue for the home side.

“I still think there is more to come from us,” Wellens said.

“If you go through the team, there was some really good performances. The squad is good and gives us assurance. The back four and our goalkeeper will be disappointed because of the goals we conceded.

“I have told them I wanted us to be open, I was happy to be expansive against this opposition.

“The start we made was a dream. We get an early goal and could have been two or three up, but we give a goal away. But – attacking wise – we were very good today.

“They could have scored three or four but I think we could have scored a lot more goals.

“I think the referee was poor today. We should have had a penalty and it should have been a red card.

“We also had a couple of things that went against us in terms of decisions but I am not going to complain as it’s a really difficult job for the officials.”

Pools manager Paul Hartley pulled no punches as he pointed the finger at players’ shortcomings.

“It was simple balls down the channels and if you don’t do your job as a player then it’s going to be a difficult day for us collectively,” he said.

“We can feed them every bit of information but as soon as they cross that line, I cannot control the game for them.

“Ultimately we come away from today having scored two goals and you think we must have had a chance but at the other end, if you don’t defend well then you’ve got no chance.

“Right at the start of the game we go a goal down by giving away a penalty. We found a way back into the game but didn’t clear our lines and we got hit on the attack.

“In the second half we probably should have equalised but they go straight up the other end and score. Then we get ourselves back in once again but if you don’t do the basics well enough then you won’t win the game of football.”

