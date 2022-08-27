Search

27 Aug 2022

Sheffield Wednesday put five past Forest Green in dominant display

Sheffield Wednesday put five past Forest Green in dominant display

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

27 Aug 2022 6:37 PM

A blistering first-half performance helped Sheffield Wednesday lay the foundations for a 5-0 demolition of Forest Green.

The home side were 4-0 up by the break, with Josh Windass following up Liam Palmer’s blocked shot to give Wednesday the lead after 12 minutes.

The Owls doubled their advantage in the 19th minute when Windass’ long ball reached the feet of Barry Bannan and the skipper applied a deft finish over goalkeeper Luke McGee.

Bannan turned provider in the 31st minute, sending a free-kick in behind the Forest Green defence, with Palmer on hand to convert at the second time of asking.

Lee Gregory added a fourth in the first minute of first-half stoppage time, when his effort from the edge of the box was deflected in.

Wednesday got their fifth and final goal of the match after 56 minutes, when Rovers defender Dominic Bernard turned the ball into his own net from Tyreeq Bakinson’s cross.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media