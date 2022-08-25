Sheffield Wednesday newcomer Mallik Wilks in contention against Forest Green

Sheffield Wednesday could hand a debut to Mallik Wilks during Saturday’s Sky Bet League One meeting with Forest Green.
The forward was cup-tied for Tuesday evening’s Carabao Cup success over Rochdale after joining the Owls from Hull for an undisclosed fee.
Defenders Ben Heneghan and Dominic Iorfa and midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru sustained knocks against Dale and will be assessed.
Right-back Jack Hunt (illness) and striker Michael Smith (thigh) have returned to training but are unlikely to be ready for first-team action this weekend.
Forest Green will assess Jordan Moore-Taylor ahead of their first trip to Hillsborough.
The defender suffered a knock in last weekend’s 3-0 loss to Plymouth and missed the midweek Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Premier League Brighton.
On-loan Brentford midfielder Myles Peart-Harris is pushing for a full debut for Rovers after coming on from the bench against the Seagulls.
Striker Matty Stevens, who is yet to feature this season, was an unused substitute in the second-round tie and could be involved but Sheffield United loanee Harry Boyes remains sidelined, while fellow defender Udoka Godwin-Malife is unlikely to return.
The local authority has been directed to release records relating to the provision of a shuttle bus service on the Limerick Greenway
A beautifully adorned truck brought Donnacha Ryan (Luke) to his funeral and following the Mass his final resting place
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.