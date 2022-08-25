Sheffield Wednesday newcomer Mallik Wilks in contention against Forest Green

Sheffield Wednesday could hand a debut to Mallik Wilks during Saturday’s Sky Bet League One meeting with Forest Green.

The forward was cup-tied for Tuesday evening’s Carabao Cup success over Rochdale after joining the Owls from Hull for an undisclosed fee.

Defenders Ben Heneghan and Dominic Iorfa and midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru sustained knocks against Dale and will be assessed.

Right-back Jack Hunt (illness) and striker Michael Smith (thigh) have returned to training but are unlikely to be ready for first-team action this weekend.

Forest Green will assess Jordan Moore-Taylor ahead of their first trip to Hillsborough.

The defender suffered a knock in last weekend’s 3-0 loss to Plymouth and missed the midweek Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Premier League Brighton.

On-loan Brentford midfielder Myles Peart-Harris is pushing for a full debut for Rovers after coming on from the bench against the Seagulls.

Striker Matty Stevens, who is yet to feature this season, was an unused substitute in the second-round tie and could be involved but Sheffield United loanee Harry Boyes remains sidelined, while fellow defender Udoka Godwin-Malife is unlikely to return.